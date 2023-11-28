Amazon all-time low hits Crucial’s T700 2TB Gen5 12,400MB/s SSD at $215 (Reg. $300+)

Amazon is now offering the Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $214.99 shipped. This model launched alongside the more pricey heatsink variant back in June at $340. It more recently dropped into the $300 range and is now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Just note, we are still tracking the $229.99 shipped Black Friday price on the 2TB model with the integrated heatsink at the time of writing – this one is also at the Amazon all-time low. Both of them deliver break-neck speeds at up to 12,400MB/s with Gen5 NVMe architecture and the M.2 form-factor. They support Microsoft DirectStorage to “elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders and reduced load times” as well. Head below for more details.

More internal SSD deals:

Be sure to check out the hangover Cyber Monday portable SSD deals we are still tracking, but while we are talking Gen5 speeds, you’ll also want to scope out PNY’s new NVMe SSDs. Clocking in at up to 12,000MB/s speeds, these new releases feature dual-fan heatsink tech and you can take a deeper dive into the feature set in our launch covearge.

Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 12,400/11,800MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS for blazing performance…With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization…Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot. (T700 must be installed with a heatsink and access to appropriate airflow).

