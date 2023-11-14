PNY’s new NVMe SSDs deliver Gen5 x4 12,000MB/s speeds and dual-fan heatsink tech

PNY is next out of the gate with some hyper-fast new Gen5 internal SSDs by way of today’s announcement of its new CS3150 M.2 NVMe models. While we have featured Crucial T700 Gen5 solutions a number of times around here thus far, PNY is looking to give them a run for their money with its latest heatsink-equipped solutions that deliver up to 12,000MB/s speeds and unique extreme cooling specs as well. Head below for a closer look at the new PNY CS3150 Gen5 internal SSD models.

PNY delivers new Gen5 speed options to a battlestation near you

PNY says its new Gen5 internal SSDs are at “the forefront of cutting-edge storage” by leveraging an NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 interface “to deliver unrivaled data transfer speeds.”

The new CS3150 features sequential read/write speeds up to 12,000 MB/s and 11,000 MB/s respectively, which comes very close to the max potential on the latest Crucial T700 Gen5 models.

…this breakthrough technology catapults computing experiences to unprecedented levels, making it an ideal choice for professionals, enthusiasts, and anyone seeking the pinnacle of storage performance.

The latest from the brand is said to take full advantage of Microsoft DirectStorage tech that “improves both the speed at which games load and the quality of their images.”

Combining the PNY XLR8 Gaming CS3150 with Black RGB Heatsink with PNY XLR8 Gaming DDR5 DRAM and a high-performance graphics card such as PNYGeForce RTX 4080 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan will minimize load times, ensuring you spend more time creating or gaming. Additionally, PNY’s VelocityX softwarei s able to synchronize the RGB lights on all three devices, as well as overclock all NVIDIA graphics cards in PNY’s catalog.

Features at a glance:

Superior performance compared to NVMe Gen4 x4 solidstate drives (SSD) with speeds of up to12,000 MB/s Seq. Read and 11,000 MB/s Seq Write.

With lightning-fast read and write speeds, reduced load times, and better overall system responsiveness, it’s the ideal solution for PC enthusiasts, gamers,and content creators who demand the most from their computers.

Unique dual-fan heatsink designed to keep your Gen5 x4 SSD running cool and prevent performance throttling, assuring consistent SSD performance in demanding situations.

Plug-in the 9-pin (USB) power connector from the CS3150RGB Heatsink to customize color, lighting effects and fan speeds using PNY’s Velocity-X software.

5-year limited warranty

The new PNY CS3150 M.2 NVMe Gen5 x4 Solid State Drive will come integrated with one of three different dual-fan heatsinks (Black, White, or Black-RGB) and in both 1TB and 2TB capacities.

Black/White Heatsink starting from $179.99

Black RGB Heatsink starting from $189.99

