Apple Studio Display with Nano-Texture glass hits $1,480 (Reg. $1,899), more from $1,300

Rikka Altland -
AppleBest Mac Dealswoot
Save now From $1,300

Woot is now discounting Apple Studio Display for the first time in nearly 2 months. With prices starting at $1,299.99, everything in the open-box condition sale today is either matching the best price yet or marking a new all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The focus this time around is on the Nano-Texture display versions, and the version with the basic stand now sells for $1,480. It normally sells for $1,899 and is now dropping to the best price yet at $449 off – beating our previous mention by $120 in the process. There’s also some other models down below, too.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like. 

Today’s discount pairs perfectly with the ongoing price cut we’re tracking on Apple’s M2 Mac mini. Right now, you can score better-than-Black Friday pricing on the baseline model at $479. It’s $120 off the usual $599 price tag and delivering the most affordable Mac in the lineup for even less.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro…
woot

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

EGO’s Power+ 21-inch electric mower includes a 7....
Instant’s Solo Coffee Maker handles K-Cups and g...
Scoop up some Pelican Protector AirTag Holders at just ...
Save hundreds on Breville’s Bluicer blender and j...
Splendid offers a rare 50% off loungewear and 40% off s...
Save up to $695 on Super73’s signature R/X e-moto...
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700/UC headphones up t...
Logitech’s MX Mechanical Keyboard upgrades your M...
Load more...
Show More Comments