Apple Studio Display with Nano-Texture glass hits $1,480 (Reg. $1,899), more from $1,300

Woot is now discounting Apple Studio Display for the first time in nearly 2 months. With prices starting at $1,299.99, everything in the open-box condition sale today is either matching the best price yet or marking a new all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The focus this time around is on the Nano-Texture display versions, and the version with the basic stand now sells for $1,480. It normally sells for $1,899 and is now dropping to the best price yet at $449 off – beating our previous mention by $120 in the process. There’s also some other models down below, too.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Today’s discount pairs perfectly with the ongoing price cut we’re tracking on Apple’s M2 Mac mini. Right now, you can score better-than-Black Friday pricing on the baseline model at $479. It’s $120 off the usual $599 price tag and delivering the most affordable Mac in the lineup for even less.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

