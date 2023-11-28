Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700/UC headphones up to $200 off from $249

We are now tracking some deals that will last for today only the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. While offers on its brand new Ultra QuietComfort headphones and earbuds are still live from Black Friday weekend, Bose is now offering its Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC down at $249 shipped each. Regularly $449 and $379 respectively, you’re looking at up to $200 in savings and some go the lowest prices we have tracked. Today’s deal on the base model 700 undercuts the initial Black Friday offer by $30. These sets currently start at $300 via Amazon, for comparison. Head below for more details.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are loaded with 11 customizable levels of Bose’s world-class noise cancellation, alongside “situational awareness for when you want to let the world in” and 20-hour battery life. The 700 UC takes things up a notch with a bundled Bose USB Link Bluetooth module “to deliver a convenient, pre-paired wireless experience for conference calls.” Compatible with Google Meet and Zoom, they are also Microsoft Teams certified so you can “conduct meetings and collaborate with confidence.”

Swing by our still live Bose Black Friday and Cyber Monday roundup for some hangover price drops on a range of gear from the brand, including the first deals on its latest Ultra QuietComfort models.

Then head over to our headphones deal hub for more.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC features:

Work better, wherever. Turn any space into a meeting place with the critically acclaimed noise cancelling, astonishing sound, and unrivaled voice pickup of Bose Headphones 700 UC. They’re bundled with the Bose USB Link Bluetooth® module to deliver a convenient, pre-paired wireless experience for conference calls. Together, the headphones and module are Microsoft Teams certified. They also work with Google Meet and are compatible with Zoom. So you can conduct meetings and collaborate with confidence.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!