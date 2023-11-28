EGO’s Power+ 21-inch electric mower includes a 7.5Ah battery at $599 (New low, save $150)

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $599 shipped. This kit includes a 7.5Ah battery and companion rapid charger, and now drops down from the usual $749 price tag. It may be an end of season discount, but the $150 in savings should speak for itself. This is a new all-time low and one of the first chances to save on the higher-end capacity model – beating our previous mention from September by an extra $100. Head below for all of the details.

Powered by a 7.5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 60-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Summer might be in the rearview mirror until next year, but today’s price cut means you can be ready to fully embrace green energy for your mowing arsenal once spring rolls around – and without having to pay full price, of course.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live now that we’re starting off the work week following Cyber Monday, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the holiday shopping season marches on.

EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Mower features:

Offering the torque of gas without the noise, mess and fumes. The EGO POWER+ 21″ Mower delivers long-lasting power, rapid charging and durability in all-weather conditions. With up to 45 minutes of cut time, this mower tackles even the toughest of mowing applications for all grass types. The easily adjustable deck height enables you to cut at any length.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!