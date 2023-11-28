Instant’s Solo Coffee Maker handles K-Cups and ground beans from $51 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker from $50.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100, this single-serve machine is now as much as 49% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. While the gray and red models are now at new all-time low pricing, the black and blue options are matching the best we have tracked. For comparison’s sake, the higher-end Instant Pod 3-in-1 model than can also brew Nespresso pods is now on sale sale for $127.49 shipped, down from the regular $160 or more price tag. Alongside the Instant-designed pre-infusion cycle for “enhanced flavor extraction,” the Solo model is compatible with all K-Cups as well as your favorite ground beans right out of the box via a “specially designed reusable pod.” You have your choice of three cup sizes, a 40-ounce removable water reservoir, and a design made to accomodate up to 7-inch travel mugs under the brewing spout. More details below.

Today’s lead deal undercuts the Black Friday offers on the comparable Keurig machines, but you can save touch more on the now $41 Chefman Single Serve Coffee Maker. This model also supports both K-Cups and ground beans out of the box while saving you some cash in the process.

If you, however, are looking to jump up to a more impressive-looking espresso machine, the ongoing holiday price drops on the steel Breville models are where it’s at. These things look great on the countertop if you ask me and are now up to $300 off the going rates. Scope out the details right here.

Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker features:

Brewing a great cup of coffee at home is easy with the Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker. It can handle both K-Cup pods and your own grounds in the included reusable pod with handle. When placed in the Instant Solo, the reusable pod activates a unique brewing sequence that extracts more flavor, aroma and body from your favorite ground coffee. Choose from multiple brew sizes with 8, 10 or 12 oz cups, and adjust the brewing strength to make it as bold as you like. The 40oz reservoir means you can refill less frequently, and the removable drip tray lets you fill up to a 7″ tall 16oz travel mug. K-Cup is a registered trademark of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. Use of the K-Cup trademark does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

