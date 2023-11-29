Wyze Cam OG upgrades your Alexa and Assistant setup for less than ever at just $17

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the Wyze Cam OG. This indoor smart security camera now sells for $16.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from its usual $30 price tag in order to save you 43%. It’s $3 under our previous mention from Black Friday, and dropping lower than ever before. It’s only the second time under $20, too. So there’s really no beating an Alexa and Assistant-enabled camera at this price, and our hands-on review offers a closer look at just what that experience delivers. Head below for more.

Wyze Cam OG arrives with a wired form-factor for surveilling your house while away. Offering some extra peace of mind, the more simplistic design rests on an adjustable stand and delivers 1080p recording to your Alexa- or Assistant-powered household over Wi-Fi. There’s an integrated spotlight, two-way audio, the option for either cloud or local storage via microSD card, and a flexible IP65 water resistance rating that means you place it outside for defense against porch pirates, as well.

If you need something a bit more capable for your smart home, the Wyze Floodlight Camera Pro is also still trending at an all-time low. You can knock 33% off the usual price tag and bring home its more capable smart surveillance prowess for a new $100 low.

Wyze Cam OG features:

Introducing Wyze Cam OG. The industry shattering Wyze Cam that catapulted the company into 6 million households today, is back and better than ever. We’ve upgraded everything that matters most. Load live HD video 50% faster than our best-selling Wyze Cam v3 so you never miss a moment. See in full color, even in the darkest of nights with our stunning clear 1080p Color Night Vision.

