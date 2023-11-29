Android game and app deals: Towaga, ARIDA, Pumped BMX 3, SkySafari 6 Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now at the ready courtesy of Google Play. Be sure to check out this offer on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 with a SmartTag 2 bundled in as well as these offers on Jabra’s latest Elite 8 Active and Elite 10, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers include titles like ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Towaga: Among Shadows, Pumped BMX 3, SkySafari 6 Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to master the light in order to exorcise hordes of enraged creatures firmly set upon tearing you to shreds. Your skill and perseverance will be sorely tested while fighting on foot in the jungle or soaring through the skies above the peaks of the highest temples. Discover devastating spells, improve your abilities and unlock new gear granting you the power to fight Metnal the Voidmonger and his Legion of Darkness. Progress through more than 70 unique levels and explore the 4 different game modes while uncovering the mysterious past of the Az’Kalar through many story-driven unlockable artifacts.

