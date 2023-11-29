Anker’s 30W Nano 3 iPhone 15 charger is down to $16 in all five colors, Nano 3 at $12

One of our favorite iPhone 15 chargers is down to its best price yet today, as Anker’s 30W Nano 3 drops to $15.99 at Amazon. It ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 30% off the usual $23 going rate and matching the all-time low for only the second time. This is notably the first time we’ve seen all five colors at this price, too. This is one of our favorite chargers on the market, and we previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review to reach that conclusion. Below the fold we explore the experience a bit more, as well.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more.

An even more affordable option, the Anker Nano Pro charger steps down to 20W of power output. It backs that with a $12.59 price tag after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, dropping down from the usual $16 going rate. It’s the best in months and an even more notable option if you’re just looking to charge up an iPhone 15.

Anker Nano 3 GaN charger features:

By swapping out silicon for Gallium Nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to fit 30W of power into a charger that’s just 1.12 inches thick, and 70% smaller than an original 30W charger. Upgraded with a 30W output so now you can charge your earbuds, phone, tablet, and even your MacBook Air with a tiny charger. Deliver full-speed 30W charging for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or power up your iPad Air (5th Generation) to 50% in just 45 minutes. Also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).

