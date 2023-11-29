Arcade1Up’s Big Buck World cabinet hits one of its best prices at $299, more from $130

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Big Buck World Classic Arcade Machine for $299 shipped. Regularly $399 these days and sometimes even more, this is $101 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We feature the Arcade1Up machines just about every time they go on sale, and very rarely do we see the Big Buck World cabinets included. This one might not be the Deluxe version with the included riser, but it’s also a lot less pricey than the $600 that one will cost you. Having said that, the Classic model on sale here today will still provide an authentic Big Buck World experience with a pair of light gun controllers, 1 to 4 players (head-to-head competition or cooperative play), licensed cabinet artwork, and a 17-inch color display. This machine comes loaded with two games and expansions packs: Big Buck Hunter Pro, Big Buck Safari, Big Buck Hunter Pro Open Season, and Big Buck Safari Outback. Head below for more.

Experience the thrill of the great outdoors in the comfort of your own home with Arcade1Up’s Big Buck World Classic Arcade Machine. Get ready for an unparalleled hunting adventure as you wield two pump-action rifles equipped with SINDEN light gun technology. Immerse yourself in the stunning graphics that bring the hunting scenes to life. With over 300 authentic and unique 3D

