Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2024 $25, Castlevania Collection Switch $4, more

Best Buy has now launched its 12 Days of Gaming sale that will see a new title go on sale everyday from now through December 9, 2023. Today we are seeing Just Dance 2024 Edition on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on sale for $24.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy members or with free store pickup. Regularly $60, this is a sizable $35 in savings and the lowest price we have tracked on the game. Just keep in mind, the Amazon Black Friday offer on Just Dance 2024 Edition with the included Mythological Pack – digital items to customize your dancer card – is still live at $29.97 shipped as well. Either way, you’re looking at the latest edition of Ubisoft’s hit dance experience, loaded with over 40 songs from Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Whitney Houston, with even more to come. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals and some hangover Black Friday offers.
Nintendo Switch hangover Cyber Monday game deals
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 $8.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $39 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection $19 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $39 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tunic $21 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $50 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
PlayStation/Xbox hangover Cyber Monday game deals
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $40 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $35 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI $35 (Reg. $70)
- Lies of P $50 (Reg. $60)
- MADDEN NFL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $42 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- God of War Ragnarök from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $50 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off
Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off
Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals now live!
NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
