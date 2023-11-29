Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2024 $25, Castlevania Collection Switch $4, more

Best Buy has now launched its 12 Days of Gaming sale that will see a new title go on sale everyday from now through December 9, 2023. Today we are seeing Just Dance 2024 Edition on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on sale for $24.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy members or with free store pickup. Regularly $60, this is a sizable $35 in savings and the lowest price we have tracked on the game. Just keep in mind, the Amazon Black Friday offer on Just Dance 2024 Edition with the included Mythological Pack – digital items to customize your dancer card – is still live at $29.97 shipped as well. Either way, you’re looking at the latest edition of Ubisoft’s hit dance experience, loaded with over 40 songs from Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Whitney Houston, with even more to come. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals and some hangover Black Friday offers.

