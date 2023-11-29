Dock your iPhone 15 on iOttie’s Velox Pro MagSafe Car Mount at a new $56 low (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Velox Pro MagSafe Car Mount for $55.99 shipped. This is 25% off the usual $75 going rate and marks a new all-time low. It’s an extra $8 below our previous mention from Black Friday. It’s the only time we’ve seen it drop under $60, too. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, alongside detailing the other mounts on sale.

Arriving as iOttie’s most capable MagSafe car mount yet, the brand starts its latest release off with a dashboard design. It has a suction cup base that adheres to your car and features a swivelling base with adjustable telescoping arm. Affixed to the end is the actual MagSafe mount, which is seeing a big upgrade over previous chargers from iOttie. It now comes equipped with what the brand calls CryoFlow cooling, helping keep your iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 14, 13, and 12 series handsets running cooler while charging with the 7.5W magnetic Qi pad.

Alternatively, you could just opt to use the Velox Mini MagSafe mount instead. This upgrades your car with the same 7.5W speeds, just in an air vent form-factor. It clocks in at $40, and is more affordable than the dashboard alternative above.

iOttie Velox Pro MagSafe Car Mount features:

The Velox Series celebrates iOttie’s design heritage and vision for the future with a new set of products developed exclusively for the latest iPhones and accessories. Meticulously designed, the Velox series brings a classic feel to the most cutting-edge technology. With elegant charging solutions that enhance the decor of any home or office, the Velox series by iOttie aims to set the new gold standard by offering the best iPhone experiences backed by the latest technology.

