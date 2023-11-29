Rad Power’s Black Friday Mega Sale ends tonight with e-bikes starting from $1,299

Rad Power Bikes’ Black Friday Mega Sale is coming to an end, with today being the last day to take advantage of the savings. This sale is dropping every one of the popular brand’s e-bikes to their absolute lowest prices of the season, taking up to $1,200 off their e-bike models. The largest discount amongst the bunch is on the RadTrike, now at $1,299 shipped – down from $2,499 – which is the all-time lowest price we have tracked for this model over the years. This comes with Rad Power’s low price promise – “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.” You’ll also receive two additional promotions of 10% off Rad-branded accessories as well as 25% off the Hollywood Vehicle Racks using the promo code RACK25.

The RadTrike comes equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and a 480Wh battery that only reaches a max speed of 14 MPH but does provide a travel range up to 55+ miles on a single charge. It features five levels of pedal assistance with a low-profile cadence sensor, as well as puncture resistant tires, water-resistant connectors and wiring harness, fenders for all three wheels, an LED headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light function, and a simple display that gives you the in-time battery level while allowing you to adjust the pedal assist levels and control the headlight.

The next biggest deal in this group is on the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike for $1,399, down from $2,099. Offering many of the same features and accessories as the RadTrike, this e-bike is tailored for both on-road and off-road adventures and reaches a max speed of 20 MPH, traveling up to 50 miles on a single charge. Its sister model, the RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike also remains at its lowest price of $1,799.

Rad Power’s Black Friday Mega Sale will continue until 11:59PST tonight, taking up to $700 off fat-tire models, up to $200 off commuter models, up to $250 off cargo and utility models, up to $200 off any limited edition colors, and $350 off its folding models. And don’t forget about the 10% off accessories as well as the 25% off promotion for the vehicle-mountable racks by using the code RACK25 at checkout. Head on over to the deals page here to browse more models and discounts.

Rad Powers’ RadTrike e-bike features:

Three wheels are just the beginning. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. The single most-requested model in our lineup combines the power of an electric bike with confidence-inspiring stability. Whether you’re riding for work or play, the RadTrike is more comfortable, more accessible, and more fun than you’d ever expect.

