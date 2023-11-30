Beat the cold with this cozy heated scarf and power bank for $35 (Reg. $80)

When the freezing winter temperatures arrive, even wrapping up isn’t enough to stay warm. The Helios Heated Scarf helps you stay cozy, with built-in elements powered by a 5,000mAh power bank. You can get the two together for just $34.97 (Reg. $79.99) in a limited-time price drop at 9to5Toys Specials.

When Mom always said you should wear a scarf in winter, she was right. Not only is your neck pretty sensitive to the cold, but you can use it to protect your nose from incoming icy air — according to science, that reduces the likelihood of you catching a cold.

The Helios Heated Scarf takes this idea to the next level. Made from premium polyester fabric with embedded heat technology, this winter accessory can make the big freeze feel surprisingly comfortable.

To use the scarf, you simply hook it up the supplied power bank via a USB cable, and choose your heat settings via the built-in controller. There are three power levels to choose from, taking you from 113°F to a toasty 149°F.

The scarf itself is super comfortable, providing 360º protection for your neck. It’s also skin-friendly and UL-certified safe, and the weather-resistant design will keep you warm even when the snow falls this holiday season.

It makes a perfect gift for someone who works outdoors or enjoys spending their Sundays at a tailgate party. Alternative, it makes a smart investment for yourself.

Order now for just $34.97 to get the scarf with the 5,000mAh power bank, usually worth $79.99.

