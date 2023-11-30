Rare deal drops Fellow’s pro-grade Gen 2 Ode coffee grinder to $276 ($69 off), more from $16

Some folks take their coffee seriously and so do the folks at Fellow, but getting a proper aficionado-level grinder can be pricey. Fortunately, we are now tracking some holiday price drops on a range of options starting with the Fellow Gen 2 Ode Brew Grinder via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. The regularly $345 machine has now dropped to $276 shipped for a limited time. This is a Lightning deal so it will only be around for today or until the discounted stock runs dry. You’re looking at a solid $69 price drop on both the black and white models to deliver a price on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This model features a “unique two-stage grinding geometry” to produce a “sweet, balanced, complex cup with enough clarity to respect the coffee.” There are 11 grind adjustment settings alongside a brand new anti-static technology – “a magnetically aligned catch for added cleanliness, and a grinds knocker to reduce grind retention.” Head below for more deals and details.

With a unique two-stage grinding geometry, Gen 2 Brew Burrs produce a sweet, balanced, complex cup with enough clarity to respect the coffee. Whether you’re a light roast drinker looking to increase extraction yield, or a medium and dark roast lover seeking rich chocolate and toffee notes, these burrs have something for everyone. Precise particle size is possible with every push of the button thanks to cafe-sized flat burrs and easy grind adjustment with 11 settings and 31 steps total.

