New low hits Philips’ 2200 auto espresso machine with milk frother at $399 ($250 off)

Amazon is now offering the Philips 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with the LatteGo milk frother system for $399 shipped. Regularly $649, this is a big-time $250 price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $50 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low as well – this machine without the milk frother is at $499, for comparison’s sake. Ready to bring some espresso, cappuccino, and Americano action to your kitchen arsenal, the My Coffee Choice menu offers up one-touch settings for the strength and quantity of your beverage alongside the included LatteGo milk system – “top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth.” Head below for more details and additional espresso machine deals.

We are also still tracking up to $300 off a range of Breville’s stainless steel espresso machines as well:

Then head over to our home goods hub for additional offers on kitchen gear including Breville’s Bluicer blender and juicer combos, this deal on Ninja’s 12-in-1 Double Oven air fryer, and a new Amazon all-time low on the 2023 model Anova Sous Vide Cooker Nano at $87 shipped.

Philips 2200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine features:

With Philips 2200 Series easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee and Cappuccino at the touch of a button.Filter type:Reusable.Recommended uses for product : Office, Home.

LatteGo Milk System: Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth

Intuitive Touch Display: Select the perfect coffee for your mood with just one touch

My Coffee Choice Menu: Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage and choose from three different settings to suit your preferences. The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C

