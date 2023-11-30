Gift the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer this year while it’s at the $45 holiday price (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer with Cup for $44.99 shipped in black or silver. Regularly $60, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is the second lowest price we have tracked on the sliver variant this year (it comes with $2.50 of the 2023 low) while the black model has now hit the best price we have tracked at Amazon. After going hands-on with this handy little machine last year and putting it through its paces with a week straight of non-stop juicing, I can confidently say it’s worth the price of entry (and especially so at $45). It’s not the most powerful model out there, but it was able to handle everything I threw at it, from kale and carrots to apples and a multitude of other fruits and vegetables, without fail. Get a detailed look at the user experience in our hands-on review right here and then head below for more.

This model is easily one of the most affordable options from a well-known brand we have tested out. But for something even more affordable, scope out the Elite Gourmet EJX600 Masticating Slow Juicer. This one typically sells in the $50 range but you can land one at $38.50 shipped at Amazon right now.

On the higher-end and more versatile side of things, holiday price drops are at the ready on Breville Bluicer models. These blender and juicer combos are now up to $200 off with prices starting from $150 shipped – all of the details you need on these are waiting in our previous coverage.

Then head over to our home goods hub for deep deals on espresso machines, Ninja cookers, robot vacuums, and much more.

Magic Bullet Mini Juicer features:

A powerful 400-Watt motor extracts all the juicy nutrition from your favorite fruits and veggies.

A roomy 2-inch feed chute fits larger chunks of your favorite ingredients. Translation: less chopping, more juicing.

We keep it tidy with top-rack dishwasher-safe attachments and a silicone spout cap that catches drips before they hit your countertop.

Juice directly into our 16-oz cup, which comes with a twist-on to-go lid for spill-free sipping and portability.

This juicer takes up way less space than standard models, making it a breeze to keep on the countertop or tuck away for later.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!