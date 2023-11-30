Missed the Black Friday discount? Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE hit $80 with $10 Amazon credit

If you missed out on the Black Friday discount, Amazon is at least helping you score the same value on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. Right now, you can score the earbuds for $79.99 shipped, but with a $10 Amazon gift card attached. This is the same value as back over Thanksgiving Week, just with a different breakdown. Last week you could score the buds for $70 without the credit, but today’s discount is effectively the same thing if you’re already an active Amazon shopper. We walk you through how the whole budget-friendly package stacks up below the fold, or over in our review at 9to5Google.

Galaxy Buds FE just launched and arrive to offer a lower barrier to entry for the Samsung ecosystem. The buds have a new wingtip design that helps them rest in your ears more comfortably, but otherwise resemble what you’ll find elsewhere in the lineup. Even though these are on the more affordable side, you’ll still get ANC tech built-in, as well as 30 hours of battery life.

If your listening needs are going to be better suited by something a bit higher-end, Jabra’s latest earbuds are on sale right now, too. Both of the company’s newest releases, including the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10, are falling to new Amazon all-time lows at $50 off. The Former pair lands at $150, while the higher-end model with Dolby Atmos playback is down to $200.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE features:

Listen comfortably all day with the new wing-tip design that keeps your Buds in place. Hear what you want how you want thanks to Active Noise Cancellation. Galaxy Buds FE pair easily to your other Galaxy devices through your Samsung account; Just open the case, tap to connect and your paired Buds FE show up in your list of devices. With Auto Switch, Buds FE connect to whatever device you need so you don’t miss a beat.

