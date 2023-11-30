Stay connected in 170+ countries with an aloSIM lifetime eSIM for $19 (Reg. $50)

Getting online when you’re away from home can be expensive. The aloSIM Traveler’s Lifetime eSIM helps you avoid the roaming charges and buy data packages as you go. Right now, you can jump on the lifetime plan including $50 in credit for only $18.97 (Reg. $50) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Whenever you fly abroad, there is a strong chance that your network will add extra charges.

Experienced travelers avoid the roaming fees by picking up local SIMs. However, this means swapping SIM cards and creating new accounts every time you cross a border.

With the aloSIM, you get the same connectivity without endlessly swapping cards. It’s easy to set up, reliable, and truly affordable.

When you sign up for the traveler eSIM, you get access to data in over 170 countries at local prices. It works alongside your regular network provider, and you can buy only the data you need on a pre-paid basis.

Packages start at just $4.50 for seven days of data, and aloSIM works on a range of devices — phones, tablets, and even laptops.

Just as importantly, aloSIM is reliable. When you need to navigate through a foreign city, being able to hop on a local fast network makes all the difference.

These features have earned aloSIM plenty of fans. The official app has ratings of 4.5/5 stars on App Store and 4.2/5 stars on Google Play Store.

Order by 12/3 to get your lifetime eSIM along with $50 in credit for just $18.97, saving over $30 on the regular price!

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!