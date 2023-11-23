Unlock a host of exclusive travel deals with OneAir Premium for only $50 (Reg. $290)

Travel can be a stressful endeavor. The thought of finding reasonable airfare and accompanying hotel accommodations sends a ting of anxiety through even the most adventurous person. While the holiday travel frenzy will never go away, planning to go somewhere this time of year can be more bearable with OneAir. Purchase OneAir’s Premium Plan for $49.99 (reg. $290).

That stress-induced feeling is amplified during the holiday season. Not only do prices tend to increase as the temperatures drop, but so do the amount of people heading home for the holidays or taking a much-needed winter vacation.

This one-stop travel discount hub finds the best deals on flights and hotels, so you can spend more time planning that vacation. OneAir’s robust search engine utilizes AI to comb the web for the best deals on everything from airline tickets to car rentals. It works in real-time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. OneAir is accredited by the International Airlines Travel Agent Network.

Once users set their destination preferences from up to five airports, OneAir works to find deals that fit that criteria. Once it locates a match, it sends an email alert. There’s also a mobile app (Android, iOS) that works just the same and provides mobile access to OneAir.

US-based OneAir users have booked a $281 roundtrip flight to Ireland, a $96 roundtrip flight to Hawaii, and a $278 roundtrip flight to Spain, among other exclusive deals.

“We just got back from a 2-week dream vacation in Prague. We paid $310 for a roundtrip economy per person!” writes a verified OneAir user.

Air travel is the tip of the iceberg for savings for OneAir subscribers. Additional perks include up to 60% off hotels, 25% off rental cars, and discounts on destination-based activities.

Traveling is stressful enough. Tap into OneAir this holiday season and beyond to remove the stress of locating and securing airfare, lodging and car rentals. Join its list of satisfied Premium subscribers today for $49.99 (reg. $290).

