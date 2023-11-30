Swagtron’s EB-8 Outlaw fat tire e-bike offers 21 miles on pedal assistance for $764 (Reg. $930)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-8 Outlaw Fat Tire e-bike for $764.20 shipped. Down from its $930 price tag, this e-bike spent the first half of the year holding at a steady $800 rate before jumping up to a $1,163 high at the end of summer, where it stayed until just last month. Today’s deal amounts to a $166 markdown off the going rate, dropping to the lowest price we have seen on Amazon and the second-lowest price we have tracked overall. It now sits at the lowest rate being currently offered, even beating out Swagtron’s own website where it is listed for $780.

The Swagtron EB-8 Outlaw comes equipped with a 350W motor and a removable 36V battery that can push the bike to a max speed of 18.6 MPH, with a travel range of up to 21 miles on a single charge. You’ll have three riding modes to choose from: throttle-only, pedal-only, or pedal–to-go. Whether your ride stays on pavement or takes you off-road, the 20-inch fat tires provide more traction, grip, and shock absorption than standard tires. It also features a foldable body with a built-in battery lock at the center of the frame so that when it is folded up, the battery cannot be removed and power won’t be wasted.

As a cheaper alternative with better mileage options, Amazon is also currently offering the Schwinn Voyageur Electric Bike with large step-over frame for $716, with a 250W hub-drive motor that can provide the rider with assistance up to 20 MPH with a battery that lasts up to 65 miles per charge. It also features an 8-speed drivetrain, giving you smooth gear changes to stay in motion while the Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 160mm rotors ensure precision stopping power in any condition you may find yourself.

And if you’re looking for a much cheaper commuting option, check out our recent coverage of the Razor E Prime Electric Scooter, as well as the additional offerings of Hiboy S series electric scooters, all of it starting at a much more affordable $198. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals on EVs, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and so much more.

Swagtron EB-8 Outlaw Fat Tire e-bike features:

Folding Bike – The single-fold design of EB-8 off-road electric bicycle makes it easily portable, able to fit in compact spaces.

Pedelec Hybrid Bike – Ride with as much or as little effort as you want. Choose between 3 riding modes: full throttle, pedal assist, or pedal only.

Built-In Battery Lock – The built-in lock at the center of the motorized bicycle frame locks the e bike battery in place when the bike is folded. Locking the battery activates the EB-8’s electrical functions that lets the bike power on or off.

Off-Road Ready Fat Tires – This mountain e bike features 4-inch air-filled tires mounted on 20-inch wheels. And the EB-8 power bike’s full front and rear suspensions lets you ride smoothly over rough, uneven terrain with maximum traction.

Zero-Noise, Zero-Odor, Zero-Emission – Unlike a moped, the EB-8 motor bike generates no noise or odors for adventures from start to finish. Perfect for outdoor and nature enthusiasts looking for the best hybrid bikes.

