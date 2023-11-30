Land a 65-inch TCL smart Google TV with VRR down at just $398 shipped today (Reg. $550)

Walmart is now offering the TCL 65-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Smart Google TV for $398 shipped. Regularly $550 these days, this is at least $152 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is also quite a notable price for a 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV from a brand like TCL. It might not be among its latest 120Hz releases, but something like the 2023 Q7 65-inch model will cost you nearly double at the ongoing holiday price. For folks who don’t need the latest and greatest, this doorbuster-worthy price will land you a Dolby Vision HDR display with direct access to your streaming services, the brand’s edge-to-edge glass panel, HDMI inputs, and VRR gaming action. Head below for more details.

For something even more affordable in the casual smart TV space, check out the ongoing Black Friday pricing on Amazon’s in-house Fire TV models starting from $110 shipped right here. And then scope out more of the best price drops we are tracking down below:

And if you’re just looking to upgrade and existing display, Black Friday pricing has now returned on Amazon’s latest Fire TV streaming devices with deals starting from $20 Prime shipped. Scope them out right here.

TCL 5-Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

TCL’s 5-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. AiPQ EngineTM technology uses machine-learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity, as you watch for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. You will be ready to play with Variable Refresh Rate for smooth, synchronized graphics and Auto Game Mode which adjusts picture settings for an optimized fast-response gaming experience.

