Amazon stocking stuffer sale: All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer at $40 low, more from $20

Update: As part of the new Amazon Device Stocking Stuffer sale, Amazon has brought back most of the best Fire TV streaming media player deals below.

We are now tracking deep deals on Fire TV streaming media players headlined by the best offer yet on its brand new Fire TV Stick 4K Max model. After launching for $60 at Amazon’s September hardware event alongside the new Echo Show 8 and the a faster Fire HD 10 tablet, among other things, you can now land the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% price drop and the lowest price we have ever tracked. This new all-time low undercuts our previous mention and the only other discount to date by $5. You’re looking at the second-generation 4K Max model with a refreshed design, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a more powerful 2GHz quad-core processor. The new flagship release delivers 4K UHD playback alongside support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Atmos audio with the rest of the details you’ll need waiting in our launch coverage. Head below for more early Black Friday Amazon Fire TV deals.

More Fire TV Stick deals:

You can get more details on the new Amazon Bluetooth Fire TV Soundbar deal in our previous coverage. And then go dive into Roku’s early Black Friday deals that feature its 4K Streaming Stick at $30 alongside other deals from $25.

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Our most powerful streaming stick – Elevate your entertainment experience with a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation.

Lifelike picture and sound – Enjoy the show in 4K Ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Wi-Fi 6E support – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming, even when other devices are connected to your router.

Turn your living space into an art gallery – The first-ever streaming stick with Fire TV Ambient Experience lets you display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography.

Do more with your smart home – Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more with your remote. Press and ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!