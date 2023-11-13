Early Black Friday Amazon Fire TV displays: 2-Series return to all-time lows from $110, more

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a host of deals on its Fire TV displays headlined by a return of all-time low pricing on the 2-Series variants. You can now score the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV for $109.99 or the 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD model for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and $250 respectively, this is up to $90 off and the lowest prices we can find on the home office, kitchen, and smaller bedroom displays. Today’s deals also come in to match the best prices we have ever tracked since the initial debut back in March. The 2-series models slide into the Amazon Fire TV lineup as the most affordable of the bunch to deliver simple, compact solutions for smaller spaces while still featuring Alexa voice commands, quick access to live TV, and your subscription services. You’ll also find a pair of HDMI inputs joined by HDMI ARC action for sound bar add-ons alongside HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Head below for more early Black Friday Fire TV deals.

EarlyBlack Friday Fire TV deals:

Also part of the early Black Friday deals, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer down at $40 alongside other model starting from just $16 Prime shipped. Scope out the deals in details right here.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series features:

High definition TV – Bring movies and shows to life in HD 720p resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio.

All your entertainment in one place – Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Stream for free – Watch free movies and TV episodes with apps like YouTube, Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

Enjoy MGM+ on us – Receive a 6-month subscription to MGM+, including access to thousands of Hollywood movies and Original series with your Fire TV purchase. Terms apply.

Watch from room to room – All of your movies and shows from your Fire TV devices will stay in sync, for a seamless viewing experience from one room to the next.

