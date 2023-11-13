Early Black Friday Amazon Fire TV displays: 2-Series return to all-time lows from $110, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVBlack Friday 2023
$90 off From $110
Amazon 2-Series Fire TVs

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a host of deals on its Fire TV displays headlined by a return of all-time low pricing on the 2-Series variants. You can now score the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV for $109.99 or the 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD model for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and $250 respectively, this is up to $90 off and the lowest prices we can find on the home office, kitchen, and smaller bedroom displays. Today’s deals also come in to match the best prices we have ever tracked since the initial debut back in March. The 2-series models slide into the Amazon Fire TV lineup as the most affordable of the bunch to deliver simple, compact solutions for smaller spaces while still featuring Alexa voice commands, quick access to live TV, and your subscription services. You’ll also find a pair of HDMI inputs joined by HDMI ARC action for sound bar add-ons alongside HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Head below for more early Black Friday Fire TV deals

EarlyBlack Friday Fire TV deals:

Also part of the early Black Friday deals, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer down at $40 alongside other model starting from just $16 Prime shipped. Scope out the deals in details right here.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series features:

  • High definition TV – Bring movies and shows to life in HD 720p resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio.
  • All your entertainment in one place – Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
  • Stream for free – Watch free movies and TV episodes with apps like YouTube, Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.
  • Enjoy MGM+ on us – Receive a 6-month subscription to MGM+, including access to thousands of Hollywood movies and Original series with your Fire TV purchase. Terms apply.
  • Watch from room to room – All of your movies and shows from your Fire TV devices will stay in sync, for a seamless viewing experience from one room to the next.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Black Friday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sony’s SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker offers ...
Samsung’s official Slim S Pen case for Galaxy Z F...
Logitech’s G Litra Beam LED key light upgrades your T...
What stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023? Here...
Today’s best Android app deals: Codex of Victory,...
ZAGG takes 25% off MagSafe chargers, power banks, and m...
Score a lifetime AdGuard subscription for just $13 (Reg...
Save up to $600 on BowFlex early Black Friday deals thr...
Load more...
Show More Comments