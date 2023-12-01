Kenwood wireless CarPlay and Android Auto receivers up to $301 off, wired models from $279

Crutchfield is discounting a collection of Kenwood CarPlay receivers today, letting you equip your sleigh (or car, if you’re not one for festive pleasantries) with Apple’s in-car experience. There are quite a few different models, all of which enter at different price points. There’s everything from entry-level models to more premium options that offer wireless connections, larger screens, and other perks. Pricing starts at $279 shipped, and just about everything is down to some of the best prices of the year – if not ever.

An easy highlight from the sale is the flagship Kenwood Excelon Reference DNR1007XR. This receiver is down to $1,599 and clocks in with $301 in savings from the usual $1,899 going rate. It’s one of the first offers of the year and matches the 2023 low. This model stands out from everything else in the sale with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display that sports a floating, adjustable design that mounts to your dashboard. It has wireless support for both CarPlay and Android Auto, with four camera inputs, Bluetooth, and onboard Garmin navigation.

Kenwood Excelon Reference DNR1007XR features:

The Kenwood Excelon Reference DNR1007XR navigation receiver brings Garmin’s superb reputation for helpful navigation to a magnificent 10.1″ touchscreen display. While the display is big, Kenwood housed its “guts” within the size of a double-DIN (4″ tall) chassis and included many adjustment options, which means it’ll fit in many vehicles. You can easily see all the info from the latest smartphone interfaces such as Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto®.

