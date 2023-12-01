Magic Bullet’s wireless blender and tumbler combo drops 40% to $24 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Magic Bullet Portable Blender for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is a solid 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We have seen a few price drops on this model since it launched earlier this year, but today’s offer undercuts the last deals by at least $1 to deliver the lowest we have tracked. Now approaching stocking stuffer pricing, this portable blender is more like a travel tumbler with a built-in blender unit. Completely wireless, a full charging session will net you “enough juice to power through 15+ blending cycles” alongside a flip-and-sip lid design and the infuser basket – you can “fill with herbs and/or fruit to make refreshing flavored water on the go.” More details below.

You’ll find a host of somewhat similar products on Amazon between $11.50 and $20 Prime shipped. But those options come from no-name brands we don’t have any experience with. You can take a shot with something on that side of the fence to save as much as $12 or so here, or stick with the name brand option above while it’s at one of the best prices ever.

And while we are talking blenders and the like, check out this deal on Elite Gourmet’s old fashioned 6-quart vintage wood bucket ice cream maker before you head over to the ongoing Breville Bluicer holiday deals. These stainless steel juicer and blender combos are now up to $200 off the going rates with prices starting from $150 shipped via Amazon. Scope out the details here and head over to our home goods deal hub for more.

Magic Bullet Portable Blender features:

Insert the infuser basket and fill with herbs and/or fruit to make refreshing flavored water on the go.

Our convenient handled flip-and-sip lid design lets you easily transport and drink your creations, sans spillage.

Each full charging session fills your battery with enough juice to power through 15+ blending cycles

Compact and lightweight with a convenient handled lid, this little blender is designed to go wherever you do

