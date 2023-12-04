ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE 299Wh capacity power station returns to Black Friday’s $152 low

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE portable power station for $152.10 shipped, after clipping on-page $40 off coupon and using the promo code N66X6VJT at checkout for an additional 10% off. Down from its regular $269 price tag, this power station has seen a fair share of discounts over the course of the year, with last month’s Thanksgiving Weekend deals bringing costs to the lowest points we’ve seen. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 43% markdown off the going rate, matching the Black Friday rates to settle back at the all-time low.

Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one cigarette lighter, and one wireless charger, this device will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with up to 400W of solar input or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer.

And if you don’t already have a compatible solar panel to go along with the power station, Amazon is currently offering the same R600 BEIGE with a 200W solar panel for $349, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. With this solar panel, your R600 will be able to fully charge in up to three hours and comes constructed with an IP66 waterproof-rated nylon that increases solar conversion efficiency by 22%.

If you happen to regularly charge your electric car through your power stations, check out the VEVOR 32A Level 2 Portable EV Charger, which comes with a NEMA 14-50 plug and features an LED display that conveys in-time charging information, also allowing you to monitor and control settings via your smartphone. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for EVs, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, pellet grills, and so much more.

ALLPOWERS BEIGE R600 Solar Generator Features:

ALLPOWERS R600 portable power station can power 8 essential devices simultaneously with stable 110V voltage. 2 AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, 1 Cigarette lighter, 1 Wireless Charger meet all your needs. With durable LiFePO4 battery cells and more capacity of 299wh, R600 can be used and recharged more than 3500 times. Eco mode can shut down R600 at a fixed time, and BMS can optimize the internal current cycle, making R600 regular use up to 10 years.

