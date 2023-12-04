New BACKBONE ONE USB-C iPhone/Android controller drops to $75 for today only (25% off)

Over Thanksgiving Week, we tracked a limited offer on the latest 2nd BACKBONE One – the beloved mobile gaming controller for iPhone and Android users. And now the brand is giving folks who may have missed out on that deal another shot to score one ahead of the holidays at a discount for today only. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the 2nd Gen USB-C BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller down at $74.99 shipped. The regularly $100 smartphone controller debuted in November with some notable improvements on the already popular design – an updated D-pad and wider compatibility with a range of different popular smartphone case makers. Today’s deal takes a solid 25% off the going rate to mark the second chance to score one at a discount. This deal comes in at within $5 of the limited Black Friday offer. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

The new 2nd Gen USB-C BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller is compatible with “with most Android devices 10.0 and up” as well as the new iPhone 15 series (users with the Lightning-equipped Phone devices can score the same deal on that model below). It brings a more familiar and comfortable grip on controller-ready PlayStation, mobile, and Steam titles on-the-go alongside the aforementioned updated form-factor and updated D-pad (more details on those here).

BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller 2nd Gen

Responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks for the ultimate mobile gaming experience. Connects to your phone’s USB-C port for ultra-responsive gameplay. Charge and use your favorite headset while you play. Compatible with most Android devices 10.0 and up as well as the new iPhone 15 series. For iPhone 14 Series and older, please see our Lightning version. The Backbone app is your gaming destination–the feature-rich home for gaming on mobile devices complete with 20+ unique features. Record and share gameplay, party up with friends, and launch your favorite games all from one place

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!