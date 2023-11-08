Backbone’s new 2nd gen USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller officially launches today. The Backbone One was already considered by many to be one of, if not, the best mobile controller options out there and the latest updated version is launching today. Ready to take your USB-C iPhone 15 or Android gaming experience to new heights, the latest version of the Backbone with a couple key enhancements is launching today at Amazon and other retailers. Today’s new releases also come along with a new Backbone One Carrying Case to neatly and safely store your on-the-go gaming setup while out and about. Head below for more details on the new 2nd Gen USB-C iPhone and Android Backbone One controller and the new accessory.

New 2nd gen Backbone One USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller

The new 2nd Gen Backbone One USB-C controller comes in the PlayStation white version and the standard black edition, much like last time around, but with a few new key enhancements to the already beloved experience.

First up is the Backbone One’s new magnetic adapters designed to offer a better fit for your mobile device. Inside the box you’ll find pre-installed adapters and another set in two different sizes to accomodate various devices and compatible cases:

These adapters are magnetic and connect to the controller with a magnetic lock so you can swap or remove them at any time. The large adapters will be pre-installed on the controller for a case-free experience (Or if you use a phone skin instead of a case).

The 2nd gen adapters work with more cases than ever according the brand, and you can take a look at the complete list of covers it is tested to work with right here (they include several of the Apple and Spigen cases as well as those from MUJJO, OtterBox, elago, and more).

The next major difference here on the new models are the updated D-pad. Backbone says it is a more “responsive” design that enhances “immersion across multiple genres of gameplay–all while still maintaining the form factor and ergonomics that players know and love. “

The new 2nd Gen Backbone One USB-C controller for iPhone 15 and Android devices is available now at $99.99 shipped.

It is also joined by the new Backbone One Carrying Case that sells for $24.99 in black or white and can be seen above.

Protect your Backbone One, at home or on the go. This lightweight, portable carrying case stores your controller safely and efficiently. A firm outer shell and molded interior provides protection against bumps, rattles and drops. The felt molded shell has a soft feel and slim profile which present a sleek and premium feel. A bonded, low profile zipper guarantees easy access wherever you go without interrupting the Carrying Case’s clean appearance. Works with all Backbone One devices for iOS and Android and fits with the Backbone iPhone adapter installed.

