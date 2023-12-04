CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS multi-platform gaming headset returns to $95 low (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $94.99 shipped. Down from its $150 price tag, this headset has seen far fewer discounts in 2023 than in previous years, spending most of the year staying above $120 with only three short-lived price cuts down to lower rates. Today’s deal comes in as a 37% markdown off the MSRP and beats our previous mention by $15, returning costs back down to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You can learn more about this headset by heading below the fold or by reading through our hands-on review here.

This gaming headset merges iconic CORSAIR design with superb audio quality, “industry-leading” wireless technology, and durable build quality so that you can truly live inside the game. It utilizes Slipstream Wireless and immersive Dolby Atmos so you hear every step and shout while seeing every precise detail so you can react faster and more accurately navigate the game with up to 60 feet of wireless range and up to 20 hours of battery life. With its pair of custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers, you’ll have an expanded audio frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz. Equipped with a broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone with a flip-up mute function and a built-in LED mute indicator.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset for $80. Supported by Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll get 33 hours of battery life so you never have to worry when game sessions run too long. It comes equipped with high-fidelity 40 mm drivers that are compatible with Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic for the surround sound experience you love, as well as built-in dual beamforming microphones that eliminate the need for a mic arm and reduce background noise. You can also save $30 by grabbing the Logitech G435 model instead, which offers the same features with a lesser 18-hour battery life.

HS80 RGB WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset Features:

The CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset connects with hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, delivering incredibly detailed sound through custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers. Immersive Dolby Atmos® on PC puts you into the game with three-dimensional precision, while a broadcast-grade omni-directional captures your voice with outstanding clarity.

