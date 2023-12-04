Score a 4-pack of meross mini smart plugs down at the $22 Amazon low ($5.50/plug)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Smart Plug Mini 4-pack down at $22.09 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27, this set landed on Amazon for the first time back in early November and is now at the lowest we have tracked. A notable way to swoop in and grab some smart plugs for around the house, you can also break this package up and land four $5.50 smart plug gifts for friends and family. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear, they can provide simple smartphone and voice control over whatever is plugged into them. You’ll also land the usual schedule and timer functions and some sweet high-tech gifts that won’t break the bank for yourself or others. Head below for more.

If you would prefer some HomeKit-ready Matter smart plugs, you can grab the brand’s latest 2-pack for a few cents less than the 4-pack above at $22. Otherwise, just grab this single meross HomeKit smart plug at $16 Prime shipped and call it a day.

For folks in the Hue ecosystem, we are still tracking its smart plug on sale for $29 shipped right here. And if you’re looking for something to add voice and smartphone control to your outdoor lighting and electronics, this ongoing offer on the dual outlet TP-Link Kasa smart plug is still alive and well at $20 Prime shipped. Head over to our smart home deal hub for more.

meross Smart Plug Mini features:

Off-Line Control: When the internet is down, you can still use Meross app to control the devices under the same wifi. Routine Offline Control allows schedule and timer to be running even when internet is down. No hub Required, works with 2.4GHz network.

App Remote Control & Scene: The smart plug turn electronics on/off from anywhere anytime with Meross app. You can check to see the status of connected devices from anywhere anytime. A scene allows you to group your smart devices as you wish and control them simply by one tap. Create your ideal scene, to turn on/off fan, lamp, humidifier, coffee maker or any lights. Rated: 15A, 120V, 1800W (New Packaging).

Voice Control: Control your devices hands free with wifi smart outlet, just make a voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. This wifi outlet compatible with the Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings.

Schedule and Timer: Set wifi smart plug connected devices to turn on and off automatically. With timer function, customize devices to turn on/off at certain time. A routine allows you to set schedule for you smart devices. Each device supports 32 routines.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!