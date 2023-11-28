Philips Hue brings HomeKit control to your Christmas tree with its $29 smart plug (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the Philips Hue Smart Plug. Now dropping down to the second-best price yet, you can score this smart home upgrade for $28.99 shipped. It normally sells for $35, and is down to within $2 of the all-time low from back in August. Pairing over Bluetooth or Zigbee, this smart plug expands your Philips Hue setup with the ability to connect lamps, lights, appliances, and other gear into your choice of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant ecosystems. It has a compact design that won’t hog both wall outlets, and makes for a notable upgrade to your smart home for taking advantage of the same reliability that Philips Hue gear has been known to deliver.

Of course, you could just go with the new Philips Hue Festavia lights instead. These will let you outfit the Christmas tree with even more holiday cheer thanks to multiple lighting modes, customizable effects, and of course all of the same perks as the smart plug above. It’ll let you do more than just tell Siri to turn the tree on and off. We fully breakdown the feature set over in our launch coverage.

Having made our most recent list of best smart plugs, the Philips Hue offering is certainly one of the compelling options on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Philips Hue Smart Plug features:

This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light – even one in which you can’t place a Hue bulb – into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features.

