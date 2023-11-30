Add HomeKit control to your outdoor holiday lighting with TP-Link’s dual smart plug down at $20

Amazon is now offering the dual TP-Link HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug down at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched in late 2022 at $30 and is now 33% off the going rate. Today’s deal is matching both our previous mention and the Amazon low to deliver an affordable way to take intelligent control of your outdoor lighting and more. It provides a pair of individually addressable outlets to your outdoor space for adding HomeKit control to patio lighting and whatever else you might have plugged into them. It will also allow you to leverage Siri to turn the lights on and off (requires some kind of networked Apple device like HomePod or Apple TV and also works with Google Assistant or Alexa), all packed within a weather-resistant IP64 housing. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

If an outdoor plug with just one outlet or something that only works with Alexa and Google Assistant will do the trick, you’ll find a few more TP-Link models on sale right now at Amazon. Pricing starts at $13 Prime shipped and delivers deals on par with what we tracked over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

While we are talking TP-Link, be sure to scope out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on a wide-range of the brand’s other smart home gear including smart bulbs, light switch, indoor plugs, power strips, and more starting from $12 Prime shipped. Its new Tapo Matter bulb is also on sale right here at $13.

For folks in the Philips Hue ecosystem, we are also tracking a notable deal on the Hue smart plug at within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low. Scope it out right here while it’s on sale.

TP-Link Kasa HomeKit Dual Outdoor Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible outdoor plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the lights in your home. (Apple HomeKit remote control requires an additional networked Apple device at home such as a HomePod or Apple TV.) 2 AC outlets are working and controlled independently. 15A/1875W Max for each. Waterproof cover is attached to protect it from dirt when not in use. IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water. The TP-Link based Kasa Smart plug will bring you more stable Wi-Fi connectivity with a longer coverage range of up to 300ft. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.

