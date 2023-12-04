Score a Ninja DualBrew coffee maker for Christmas morning at $70 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Today, Woot is offering the Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $69.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise, and it is listed as arriving by Christmas. This model launched at $200 in new condition and currently starts at $180 via Amazon. Today’s deal comes in at $27 under our previous refurbished offer to deliver the lowest price we can find and a particularly low price on a Ninja brewer. Like many of the best Ninja machines, this is a versatile experience that can handle all of your single-serve needs (ground beans and K-Cup pods) as well the ability to brew an entire 12-cup carafe. From there, you’ll find three brew styles (Classic, Rich, and Over Ice) alongside a removable 60-ounce water reservoir, and nine ground brew sizes (small cup, cup, xl cup, travel mug, xl travel mug, 1/4 carafe, 1/2 carafe, 3/4 carafe, or full carafe). Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Head below for more details.

As of right now, you won’t find a more affordable Ninja brewer on Amazon, but if you’re looking for something in the gift-giving category that won’t cost as much, check out Aeropress. The Aeropress Go Travel Coffee Press Kit makes delicious coffee anywhere, if you ask me, and you can land this kit for $40 shipped on Amazon right now.

If you’re looking to take the espresso route, you can score a new Amazon all-time low on Philips’ 2200 auto espresso machine at $399 ($250 off). Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on the stainless steel Breville machines as well. You’ll find up to $300 in savings on a range of models in the popular lineup waiting for you in our previous deal coverage.

Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System features:

Brew coffee pods faster than the leading K-Cup coffee maker upon startup. Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full Carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz.). Select Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down. Adjustable warming plate keeps coffee warm for up to 4 hours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!