Android game and app deals: Super Onion Boy 2, Evoland 2, Cultist Simulator, more

Super Onion Boy 2 Android

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below. Joining the Google Play offers, we are tracking solid offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S23, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Super Onion Boy 2, Evoland 2, Cultist Simulator, AceSpeeder3, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Super Onion Boy 2 features:

Defeat enemies on the way with the help of superpowers and epic transformations, collect coins and stars to earn extra lives, find chests with magic potions and defeat all the terrible bosses until you reach the final boss.

After saving a princess from the clutches of a terrible monster, the Onion Boy wakes up in the forest and is not sure if everything was real or just a dream, he decides to go to the place where he saved her, but something unexpected happens…

