KeySmart’s Pro model trackable key organizer just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $30

Justin Kahn -
AmazonKeySmart
Reg. $50 $30
a hand holding a cell phone

The KeySmart Pro trackable key holder is now down at $29.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $50, this is up to 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It comes in at $10 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. It is also selling for $20 under the comparable black model with Apple Find My built-in. KeySmart’s rose gold Apple Find My model is on sale at the $24.99 all-time low, however, dropping well below the regular $50 price tag for the best we have tracked. The pro variant headlining today’s deal post features Tile item tracking so you never lose your keys (or subsequently your phone) and is designed to neatly stow up to 10 keys and a built-in mini flashlight. You can also expand with additional KeySmart accessories down the line including the “SafeBlade, Pocket Clip, MultiTool, NanoPliers, Bottle Opener, and many more.” Additional details below. 

If the integrated tech on the options above isn’t of interest, check out the KeySmart Flex. This model eschews the item tracking in favor of a streamlined key organizer experience that sells for under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. 

Be sure to check out the details on the KeySmart Apple Find My SmartCard wallet tracker with wireless charging as well today’s deal on Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet. Now at the lowest price we have tracked in a few different colors, you can scope out the details on this EDC add-on right here and then head over to our Apple deal hub for even more discounts live ahead of the holidays. 

KeySmart Pro features:

  • NEVER LOSE YOUR KEYS AGAIN with the world’s most powerful smart compact key holder and organizer. The KeySmart Pro makes your keys compact and organized. Truly, your most advanced and smart ring EDC mate available today. It is not only the top keychain organizer for men, but also the top choice key holder keychain for women.
  • INCLUDES the top selling Tile Smart GPS Tracking and Locator Technology. Acts like a Tile keychain tracker that helps you locate your misplaced keys or track on a map, all from the free Tile app on your phone!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

KeySmart

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android game and app deals: Super Onion Boy 2, Evoland ...
Arc takes 15% off its stylish iPhone 15 aluminum bumper...
Journey intros new Apple Find My MagSafe wallet and pas...
Juiced debuts new Scrambler X2 e-bike with $400 off lau...
These Kindle eBook deals highlight best-selling authors...
Eve MotionBlinds bring Siri and Thread support to your ...
Spigen EDC-ready GaN III 45W Dual USB-C Wall Chargers d...
EcoFlow’s early Christmas sale takes up to 58% of...
Load more...
Show More Comments