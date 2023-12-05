KeySmart’s Pro model trackable key organizer just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $30

The KeySmart Pro trackable key holder is now down at $29.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $50, this is up to 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It comes in at $10 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. It is also selling for $20 under the comparable black model with Apple Find My built-in. KeySmart’s rose gold Apple Find My model is on sale at the $24.99 all-time low, however, dropping well below the regular $50 price tag for the best we have tracked. The pro variant headlining today’s deal post features Tile item tracking so you never lose your keys (or subsequently your phone) and is designed to neatly stow up to 10 keys and a built-in mini flashlight. You can also expand with additional KeySmart accessories down the line including the “SafeBlade, Pocket Clip, MultiTool, NanoPliers, Bottle Opener, and many more.” Additional details below.

If the integrated tech on the options above isn’t of interest, check out the KeySmart Flex. This model eschews the item tracking in favor of a streamlined key organizer experience that sells for under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

Be sure to check out the details on the KeySmart Apple Find My SmartCard wallet tracker with wireless charging as well today’s deal on Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet. Now at the lowest price we have tracked in a few different colors, you can scope out the details on this EDC add-on right here and then head over to our Apple deal hub for even more discounts live ahead of the holidays.

KeySmart Pro features:

NEVER LOSE YOUR KEYS AGAIN with the world’s most powerful smart compact key holder and organizer. The KeySmart Pro makes your keys compact and organized. Truly, your most advanced and smart ring EDC mate available today. It is not only the top keychain organizer for men, but also the top choice key holder keychain for women.

INCLUDES the top selling Tile Smart GPS Tracking and Locator Technology. Acts like a Tile keychain tracker that helps you locate your misplaced keys or track on a map, all from the free Tile app on your phone!

