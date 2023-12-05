Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet comes in two styles at lowest prices yet of $45 (Reg. $59)

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Apple’s official FineWoven MagSafe Wallet. Sporting all of the expected Find My tech, the savings land at $44.99 shipped on the Black and Pacific Blue styles. Each one drops from the usual $49 going rate for one of the very first times in order to save you 24% and make these contentious accessories a better buy. Like we started with off the top, these are new all-time lows that clock in at an extra $3 below our previous mentions from over Thanksgiving Week. Get a closer look at what to expect over at 9to5Mac in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Apple’s new FineWoven MagSafe Wallet replaces leather in the company’s lineup as it looks to transition away from using less sustainable material. Now arriving in its place is the new woven textile that is made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled material. Otherwise, it’s still a MagSafe wallet with room for two cards in its pouch. There’s Find My capabilities baked in for tracking your wallet if it ever gets misplaced, not to mention the magnetic design that can adhere right to the back of your iPhone 15. 

As far as alternatives go, I am personally a big fan of this offering from CASETiFY. We took a hands-on look at the brand’s MagSafe Wallet right when it launched, finding that it arrives with similar form and function. If you’re still looking to bring some leather feel to your handset but don’t want to give up on the environmentally-friendly nature of Apple’s new offering, this is the perfect middle ground. The accessory from CASETiFY uses a more sustainable faux leather build that pairs with a more affordable $42 price tag. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

Apple FineWoven MagSafe Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand. It supports Fine My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Made from durable microtwill, the material has a soft, suedelike feel. The FineWoven material was also designed with the earth in mind — made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled content and significantly reducing carbon emissions compared to leather.

