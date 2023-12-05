Spigen EDC-ready GaN III 45W Dual USB-C Wall Chargers drop even lower from $28 (44% off)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering some solid price drops on its 2023 model GaN III 45W Dual USB-C Wall Charger. The black model is down to $27.99 shipped while the newer white and blue editions are now going for $30.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable. Regularly $45, this is up to 44% off and the lowest we can find. All of today’s price drops undercut our previous mention by as much as $5 as well. You’re looking at relatively affordable GaN III chargers from a trustworthy brand with 45W power ratings and USB-C connectivity. You’ll find a pair of USB-C charging ports here – one 20W and one 25W port – alongside foldable prongs for simple grab and go packing action in your EDC or travel kit. Head below for more.

More Spigen GaN charger deals:

While we are talking power, be sure to scope out the brand new ButterFly portable 15W MagSafe and Apple Watch fast charger from Twelve South as well as the deals we are tracking on Anker’s new Prime USB-C power banks. The latter of which are detailed for you right here and be sure to scope out our launch coverage for more information.

Spigen GaN III 45W Dual USB-C Wall Charger features:

Charge two devices at Once: With a single USB-C port, it delivers up to 45W PD and 45W PPS Super Fast Charging 2.0. While dual charging, it supports a total of 45W output, including 25W and 20W output for your devices.

Power Quality Technology: By minimizing Ripple Noise, Spigen ArcStation GaN 452 provides a stable maximum current.

Advanced GaN Tech : Unlike Silicon Chipset, GaN Chipset allows the ArcStation to be smaller than the genuine charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher.

Reducing damage to your devices : Unlike other fast charging products, with GaN(Gallium Nitride) Chip embedded and IntelligentSafety Technology, it ensures the safety of our users and their devices by managing 15 points safety standard and reducing heat dissipation.

