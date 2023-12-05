Anker’s new Prime USB-C power banks can charge your M3 MacBook Pro from $72

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank for $103.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is 20% off the usual $130 price tag and marking one of the first chances to save since debuting earlier in the fall. It’s $26 off and beats our previous mention by an extra $6. Did we mention this is an all-time low? The same can be said for the smaller 12,000mAh Anker Prime Power Bank, which clocks in with the same 20% discount applied at $71.99 – when you apply the on-page coupon. This is down from $90 and matching the best price yet. Head below for more.

The new Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of last year’s PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a 20,000mAh battery alongside a 200W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. Or you could go with the 12,000mAh version if you can live with roughly half the juice. In either case, you can learn more in our launch coverage which takes a closer look at the whole Anker Prime lineup.

One of the more novel parts about the Anker Prime Power Banks is that they pair with the brand’s new charging dock. This magnetic accessory makes for an easy way to refuel the battery thanks to a magnet that pulls the accessory onto the dock’s pogo pin connector. All you have to do is drop it down and let it refuel, making for a far more convenient setup than having to remember to plug in a cable. I’ve been using the $70 add-on with one of Anker’s new power banks, and it has been so worth spending a little extra.

Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank features:

Equipped with two high-powered USB-C ports and one USB-A port totaling 200W output, quickly charge two laptops simultaneously at 100W each for maximum efficiency. The 100W rapid recharge via the USB-C port enables the power bank to be fully recharged in 1 hour and 15 minutes. With a compact size of 4.9 × 2.1 × 1.9 inches, the 20,000mAh power bank is designed to fit seamlessly into your bag, making it convenient for travel and ensuring you always have reliable power on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

