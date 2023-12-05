Twelve South launches new ButterFly portable 15W MagSafe and Apple Watch fast charger

Twelve South is launching its most portable Apple charging accessory yet, with one of its cutest names yet. The new ButterFly combines a 15W MagSafe charger and an Apple Watch fast charger into one of the smallest form-factors imaginable. I’ve been waiting to talk about this for over a month now, and today I can finally gush about how novel this new release is!

Twelve South has been launching some of the more unique Apple accessories for ages now, and its MagSafe lineup has really exemplified that. I’ve been loving the 3-in-1 HiRise Deluxe recently, and now the company is out with yet another release that I’m beginning to adore. Meet the new Twelve South ButterFly.

This 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is as compact as it gets. The whole unit fits into a handheld, clamshell design that’s made of a premium aluminum. There’s a leather strap that holds the two halves together alongside magnets that allow it to stay closed as a single unit. When unfolded you’ll find two different ways to charge up your Apple setup.

On the left is the main 15W MagSafe charging pad. It has the full certification for Apple’s magnetic charging spec, and can refuel your iPhone 15 as well as previous-generation handsets going back to the iPhone 12. On the other side is an Apple Watch fast charger, ensuring you can get the fastest speeds when refueling Series 9 or Ultra 2 wearables. I also need to mention that it can be used to top off AirPods Pro 2. It’s something that a lot of our readers didn’t know when I’ve mentioned it in the past, and so this can easily handle all of the gear in your Apple kit – even if not technically all at once.

The Twelve South ButterFly comes with a wall charger in the box, as well as a braided nylon cable. It just has a USB-C port on the side, so you can power it up with a power bank or by plugging it into a wall. I love that there’s no proprietary power connector here. That was the biggest flaw from my coverage of the HiRise 3 Deluxe, and now Twelve South is ensuring that you can take the new portable MagSafe charger anywhere and use it with any power source.

You can buy the new Twelve South ButterFly for $129.95 direct from the official Twelve South storefront. There’s limited availability right now, so act fast and secure your pre-order before it goes out of stock. Orders are expected to begin shipping on December 8, with delivery before Christmas for at least the first batch of units.

9to5Toys’ Take

Back in October, I got an early look at the Twelve South ButterFly. It was love at first sight with the new portable MagSafe charger, and now I can finally write about it here. My jaw hit the floor when I saw just how compact it was, and the premium design made it all the more exciting. I’ve been looking for a portable iPhone 15 charger this small forever, and now Twelve South has provided seemingly the perfect option.

Twelve South noted to me that the company worked very closely with Apple to bring the ButterFly into existence. That collaborative effort really shows through in the final product, with the kind of minimalism that everyone’s favorite Cupertino company is known for.

I just had a review unit show up, and so I’ll be able to share some more hands-on thoughts in the near future. But just from unboxing it, I can tell you that the same premium quality I saw a few months ago has carried over to the final unit that’s shipping. We’ll have a hands-on post going live here shortly, but in the meantime I really do have to say that Twelve South is backing its latest release with the kind of quality we’d expect from them.

The $130 is steep, but if there’s any charger out there that deserves it, the ButterFly is a top contender.

