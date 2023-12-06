Hit your 2024 fitness goals with Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch at $159

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch for $159 shipped. Available in quite a few different styles, the savings land at nearly 50% off. This is down from the usual $299 going rate in order to mark the second-best price of the year. It’s $20 under our previous mention and has only been outdone once before back over the summer. We break down our favorite aspects of the smartwatch below, and offer a more in-depth look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Powered by the latest Wear OS, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings. Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which is viewable on the brighter always-on display.

Then there’s the shiny new Withings ScanWatch Nova that just launched earlier in the week. It debuts with an elegant diver-style design and an elevated roster of fitness tracking tech that is well beyond what we’ve seen from other hybrid smartwatches out there.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition features:

Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatches are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Track your activities with auto workout detection; monitor overall health and wellness with sleep tracking, upgraded heart rate sensor and SpO2 (blood oxygen). 3 ATM water resistance is perfect for all your activities.

