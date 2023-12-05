Withings ScanWatch Nova elevates hybrid smartwatches with elegant diver-style design

Withings is taking hybrid smartwatches to a whole new level with the reveal of its upcoming ScanWatch Nova. Premium materials really are just the start of this frankly gorgeous timepiece, opting for a design that looks more like a traditional watch while baking in some of its most capable health features yet.

While other companies like Apple and Google have been focusing on making true smartwatch – the Apple Watch and Pixel Watch series respectively – the folks over at Withings have been taking a much different approach. The company’s hybrid trackers have been offering alternatives to the more screen-oriented smartwatches for years, and now the new Withings ScanWatch Nova is doubling down to offering the most capable iteration yet.

The whole story with the ScanWatch Nova really starts with its design. Withings is employing a ceramic and stainless-steel rotating bezel that achieves a design you’d be hard-pressed to guess was a smartwatch. It has laser-engraved markings that lean into its diver-style watch build, with all of the expected luxury.

What’s most impressive to me is that the smartwatch manages to look that good without sacrificing on any features. Up until now, most of the Withings options had to make a compromise in the feature department to offer the wearable experience past releases like the original ScanWatch did.

So when asking what the new Nova edition can do, the answer looks to be more of a “what can’t the latest from Withings do. There’s a whole host of sensors that can monitor everything from electrocardiogram readings to temperature, ECG, oxygen levels, respiratory metrics, and so much more. Typical exercise, heart rate, and sleep are really just the tip of the iceberg as the fitness tracker looks to handle a more wholistic view of your health.

The Withings ScanWatch Nova also manages to do that while delivering stellar 30-day battery life.

You can now buy the new Withings ScanWatch Nova direct from the company’s official website for $599.95. There are three different colorways available for the 42mm wearable, including black, blue, and green. Each one has that polished silver casing with different accenting on the bezel. There’s a whole different assortment of bands you can choose from, too

