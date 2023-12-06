Hyper X Cloud III wireless gaming headset includes in-game COD: MW3 content for $136

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset for $135.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $34 off coupon. Down from its $170 price tag, this is the fourth discount we have tracked for this headset on Amazon, coming in as a 20% markdown off the going rate and landing at the third-lowest price – which falls within $1 of the next lowest price and $6 above the all-time low. You’ll also find the corded model on Amazon for $95. Regardless of whether you prefer the corded or wireless version, both models come with a limited time bonus of free in-game content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 via a promo code that will be given to you once your purchase has been made and your headset has been shipped. You can learn more about this headset by heading below the fold, or by checking out our hands-on review.

This PC and PS4/5-compatible headset offers up to 120 hours of battery life on a single charge paired with an overall design focused on comfort, with HyperX’s signature memory foam and leatherette ear pads. Each cup holds a 53mm driver that have been “tuned by HyperX audio engineers to provide an optimized listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.” It also features a removable noise-cancelling microphone to reduce disruptive sounds and onboard volume controls with an indicator light to alert you when your mic is active or not.

Amazon is also currently offering the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $95, down from $150. It utilizes Slipstream Wireless and immersive Dolby Atmos so you hear every step and shout while seeing every precise detail so you can react faster and more accurately navigate the game with up to 60 feet of wireless range and up to 20 hours of battery life. With its pair of custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers, you’ll have an expanded audio frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of Logitech’s all new Astro A50 X Gaming Headset, which is currently available for pre-order and allows you to switch between your consoles and PC using HDMI passthrough. You can also head over to our PC gaming hub to stay up-to-date on all the gadgets and gear you need to upgrade your battlestation to professional levels.

HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Up to 120 hours of Battery Life: Put on the Cloud III Wireless and you might not have to charge again for weeks. Enjoy up to 120 hours of battery life for gaming, watching anime, or chatting on a single charge.

Comfort is King: Comfort’s in the Cloud III’s DNA. HyperX signature memory foam in the headband and ear cushions wrapped in soft, premium leatherette make for a plush, comfortable fit all around.

Audio Tuned for Your Entertainment: Angled 53mm drivers have been tuned by HyperX audio engineers to provide an optimized listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.

Upgraded, Crystal-Clear Detachable Microphone: Captures high-quality audio for clear voice chat and calls. The noise-cancelling mic has a built-in mesh filter to further reduce disruptive sounds. It also features an LED mic mute indicator.

Durability, for the Toughest of Battles: The headset is flexible and features an aluminum frame so it’s resilient against travel, accidents, mishaps, and your ‘level-headed’ reactions to losses and defeat screens.

