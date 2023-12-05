Logitech’s new Astro A50 X switches between consoles and PC using HDMI passthrough

Logitech and Astro Gaming are announcing the new Astro A50 X Gaming Headset, alongside revealing launch dates. Now available for pre-order, this new flagship headset is designed to simultaneously play across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and S, as well as PCs with just a press of a button.

The Astro A50 X headset is designed around its ability to play across PlayStation 5, Xbox X and S Series, and PCs using an HDMI passthrough for expansive connectivity. The headset’s charging dock is meant to be wired as a central hub for your audio and video setup to carry the burden all on its own.

Its futuristic body houses dual 40 mm graphene audio drivers that were first introduced in the Logitech G Pro X 2 headset, working in conjunction with Dolby Atmos and Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity for low-latency and reliable performance. It is also the first of Astro’s headsets to use its parent company’s Logitech G Hub, through which you can tune its EQ and levels.

It has a built-in mic capable of 16-bit 48kHz input and also offers Bluetooth support for mixing in your phone’s audio or connecting to a Nintendo Switch. You won’t have to worry about it cutting out on you early into your gameplay either, as its battery can keep it all running for up to 24 hours on a single charge.

The key components to utilizing this headset’s prime function are its USB-C ports and two HDMI 2.1 inputs. It’s through those HDMI ports that you’ll connect both your PlayStation and Xbox consoles, with each supporting up to a 4K 120Hz signal that passes through it out to your TV or monitor, which shouldn’t lose you any of the fancier current-generation features like VRR or ALLM if your TV/monitor supports them.

By plugging your consoles into the headset’s docking station via the HDMI connections (which normally would plug into your TV or home audio receiver), and then having USB connections between the docking station and each console, your PC, and a power source, the docking station’s lone HDMI-out will unify everything into one input of your TV/monitor. After that, you’ll be able to cycle between the connected devices through the button on the earcup – and even if you keep the headset itself docked, you’ll still be able to cycle between them while the audio instead plays over your speakers or sound bar.

The Astro A50 X Headset ships this December

The Astro A50 X Gaming Headset is now available for pre-order with a $379 price tag and will begin shipping December 20. Currently, you can only find it on logitechg.com.

