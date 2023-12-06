Turtle Beach’s regularly up to $80 smartphone and Xbox controller now down at $30 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Gaming Controller with Bluetooth and the mobile smartphone clip for $29.95 shipped. Regularly up to $80 these days, this model launched at $100 last September and is now at the lowest price we can find. Deal prices around this time in 2022 had this controller dropping to $70 with today’s offer coming in at within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. It is also undercutting the ongoing price drop on the base model without the Bluetooth/mobile action at $45, for comparison. The cloud variant seeing a deep sale price today is designed for use with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Android mobile devices with an included clip for your handset (it can be used with the included cable on console or wirelessly with Android). It makes for a notable Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming companion for folks that prefer a more traditional controller form-factor and comes with 30 hours of battery life, remappable controls, a pair of pro-style back buttons, vibration feedback, and support for the brand’s Superhuman Hearing audio enhancements. Hit up our hands-on review of the Recon controllers right here and head below for more.

If you already have an Xbox wireless controller laying around you like, than you can save some cash and just score a nice clip for mobile smartphone gaming instead. This 8Bitdo Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Wireless Controllers is a solid option that sells for $15 or half the price of the setup detailed above – it also makes for a good stocking stuffer for Xbox gamers.

Backbone’s new 2nd gen USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller is one of the more popular solutions out there, especially for folks that don’t mind more of Switch-like form-factor. All of the details you need on the brand’s latest model with an improved D-pad and support for a wider array of smartphone cases is waiting in our launch coverage right here.

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Wired Gaming Controller features:

Designed for Xbox & Wireless Cloud Gaming

Long-Lasting 30-Hour Battery

Secure, Adjustable Phone Clip

Built for Cloud Gaming on Xbox Game Pass & More

Turtle Beach Enhanced Audio Features

Pro-Aim Focus Mode for Enhanced Long-Range Shots

Ergonomic Cooling Grips & Vibration Feedback

