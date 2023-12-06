Turtle Beach’s regularly up to $80 smartphone and Xbox controller now down at $30 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesTurtle Beach
Reg. $80 $30

Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Gaming Controller with Bluetooth and the mobile smartphone clip for $29.95 shipped. Regularly up to $80 these days, this model launched at $100 last September and is now at the lowest price we can find. Deal prices around this time in 2022 had this controller dropping to $70 with today’s offer coming in at within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. It is also undercutting the ongoing price drop on the base model without the Bluetooth/mobile action at $45, for comparison. The cloud variant seeing a deep sale price today is designed for use with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Android mobile devices with an included clip for your handset (it can be used with the included cable on console or wirelessly with Android). It makes for a notable Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming companion for folks that prefer a more traditional controller form-factor and comes with 30 hours of battery life, remappable controls, a pair of pro-style back buttons, vibration feedback, and support for the brand’s Superhuman Hearing audio enhancements. Hit up our hands-on review of the Recon controllers right here and head below for more. 

If you already have an Xbox wireless controller laying around you like, than you can save some cash and just score a nice clip for mobile smartphone gaming instead. This 8Bitdo Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Wireless Controllers is a solid option that sells for $15 or half the price of the setup detailed above – it also makes for a good stocking stuffer for Xbox gamers.  

Backbone’s new 2nd gen USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller is one of the more popular solutions out there, especially for folks that don’t mind more of Switch-like form-factor. All of the details you need on the brand’s latest model with an improved D-pad and support for a wider array of smartphone cases is waiting in our launch coverage right here

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Wired Gaming Controller features:

  • Designed for Xbox & Wireless Cloud Gaming
  • Long-Lasting 30-Hour Battery
  • Secure, Adjustable Phone Clip
  • Built for Cloud Gaming on Xbox Game Pass & More
  • Turtle Beach Enhanced Audio Features
  • Pro-Aim Focus Mode for Enhanced Long-Range Shots
  • Ergonomic Cooling Grips & Vibration Feedback

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Turtle Beach

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Celebrate Smash Bros. Ultimate’s 5-year anniversa...
Hover-1’s Night Owl folding e-scooter reaches up ...
Android game and app deals: PUSH, Klocki, HOOK 2, NABOK...
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2023 Advent Ca...
Peloton Tread+ now available for $4,995 ($1,000 in savi...
Anker’s eufy Clean X8 Pro robot vacuum falls to n...
Unlock August’s latest smart lock with Siri, Alex...
You can still gift Nintendo’s best holiday offers: OL...
Load more...
Show More Comments