Connect your Switch to any TV with this 3-in-1 docking station, now $18 (Reg. $24)

Enjoy playing Switch games on your TV, but don’t fancy splashing out on an official adapter? The 3-in-1 Nintendo Switch Docking Station has everything you need, and it’s currently on a price drop. You can get it today for only $17.97 (Reg. $24) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Portability is obviously a major attraction with the Switch. Being able to take off the mini controllers and play multiplayer is truly awesome.

But when you’re exploring beautiful scenery in Breath of the Wild or hosting a night of Mario Kart racing, there’s nothing like seeing the action on a big screen.

The 3-in-1 Nintendo Switch Docking Station makes that possible, without emptying your bank account. This authentic replacement is small enough to take anywhere, and packed with ports.

To hook up your Switch to your TV, you simply connect the console via HDMI and attach a power supply through the USB PD port. There’s no setup process or apps to download; you simply plug and play.

With your Switch, the dock offers full 1080p HD resolution. But thanks to a USB 3.0 port, you can also use this dock with other devices — like your smartphone or tablet. With support for 4K resolution, you can enjoy every detail of movies and mobile games.

The dock works with pretty much any TV or display, and it comes with a one-year warranty from the manufacturer.

It’s normally priced at $24, but you can grab the Docking Station today for only $17.97 if you order by 11.59pm on 12/17.

