Winter temperatures are no match for Google’s Nest Thermostat with Matter at $90 (Save $40)

Amazon is now marking down the Google Nest Thermostat to $89.99 shipped to help you stay warm this winter. This is 31% off the usual $130 price tag and matching the Black Friday price from back over Thanksgiving Week as the lowest price in months. If you’ve been looking for a solution to automate away cold weather, this will let Assistant handle keeping your home the perfect temperature. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat is the perfect smart home upgrade ahead of winter, helping you automatically heat up your home to comfortable temperatures. It sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before.

Elsewhere in our smart home guide this week, we have plenty of price cuts to expand your Assistant setup. Want to let Google’s digital helper turn on the Christmas tree? We just took a hands-on look at the new Philips Hue Festavia string lights. Eager to add a little extra protection to the front porch to defend against prying eyes on your holiday package deliveries? The a new all-time low has landed on the just-released ecobee video doorbell at $120.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!