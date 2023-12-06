ecobee just launched its Smart Video Doorbell at $160, but now you can score it for $120

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the ecobee Smart Video Doorbell at $119.99 shipped. This is 25% off the going rate of $160, and marking only the second discount so far since the recent release debuted back in October. It’s beating out the only other price cut so far – from Black Friday – by an extra $20 in order to mark the best price yet. We break down the whole experience in our hands-on review, as well as below the fold.

ecobee just launched its new Smart Video Doorbell as one of the first releases outside of its usual connected thermostats. It brings all kinds of the smart surveillance tech to your front porch for monitoring the remainder of your package deliveries this holiday season thanks to 1080p HDR recording with a 175-degree field of view. It connects into your home’s existing doorbell wiring, too.

There’s HomeKit support out of the box, as well as Alexa integration, with advanced motion alerts doubling down on the smart tech to alert you when someone is at the door, a package has been delivered, and more. Although my favorite part has to be that you can use your existing ecobee SmartThermostat has a controller for the doorbell. So when someone rings or there’s a package drop-off, it’ll convert into a viewfinder to see who is at the door. Of course, you can use your iPhone, but there’s nothing more convenient than being able to check the display built right into your wall.

ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Camera features:

Full HD 1080p HDR with two-way talk to answer your door and talk to your guests from anywhere live through your smartphone, tablet, or ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium. Works with Apple HomeKit and Alexa. Advanced radar verification, motion, person, and package detection*, and activity zones, so you only get alerts for who or what is at your door.

