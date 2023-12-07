meross’ 2023 smart HomeKit water leak detector delivers peace of mind for $25 (35% off)

Earlier this year meross released its new HomeKit water leak sensor system and we are now tracking another chance to save. The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Water Leak Detector with the hub you’ll need to run it for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon to score the deal price. Regularly $37, this is nearly 35% off and the lowest price we can find. While you will still find the sensor on its own marked down to $17, you’ll need the hub here if you don’t already have one. Today’s deal is the second-best price we have tracked, coming within a couple bucks of the all-time low. Designed to deliver peace of mind, it connects with your HomeKit rig to provide real-time updates on potential leak problem areas. Whether that be somewhere in the basement, near a fish tank, washing machine, or the tub, it provides audible alarms and notifications directly to your smartphone in case of a leak so you can respond accordingly. Head below for more details.

If the HomeKit integrations aren’t of importance here, there are more affordable water leak detector systems. This setup from Govee is a simple one, without the smart home action, but it will still help to notify you of water leaks down at $13 Prime shipped.

Elsewhere in smart home deals, we are now tracking a solid price drop on Google’s Nest Thermostat with Matter alongside this offer on the latest Ring Video Doorbell. But as we approach Christmas, there’s still time to land some smart lighting action and our recent hands-on review of the Philips Hue Festavia smart lights is a great place to start. Swing by our smart home hub for more.

meross Smart Water Leak Detector features:

Remote Monitoring & Automation: Compatible with Apple HomeKit (with HomeKit bridge, home WiFi stay online), and SmartThings, 2.4GHz WiFi, easy to set up, monitor water leaks remotely. Set triggers to control other Meross devices in the Meross app. e.g. once a leak is detected, the sensor will trigger Meross plug to turn off fish tank water pump.

IP67 Waterproof: Fully sealed IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, works well in high humidity environment, no rust, no short circuit, high sensitivity, no false alarm. Made of advanced nickel-plated carbon steel material, the water level detector alerts and stays in place when the water level rises beyond.

Real-time Alert & Precise Detection: Equipped with sensitive probes, the water level threshold is Only 0.5mm. Water leakage activates a real-time local audible and visual alarm, and phone app notifications.

