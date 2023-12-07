Latest Ring Video Doorbell returns to $54 Black Friday price (Reg. $100), plus more

Amazon has now launched a new Ring smart home sale headlined by the latest model Ring Video Doorbell at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $100, you’re looking at a solid 45% price drop and the lowest we can find. This is matching the Black Friday price we tracked this year to land on par with the best we have seen on Amazon. Alongside that Ring aesthetic with the modern blue ring light vibes, this model will deliver 1080p HD feeds of whoever is standing at your front door directly to your smartphone – it will allow you to “see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.” It boasts motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, as well as crisper night vision, according to brand, with the ability to receive mobile notifications when the doorbell is activated or if someone “triggers your built-in motion sensors.” You can even pair it with select Alexa-enabled devices to enable announcements and two-way talk with live video feeds on an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet. Head below for more details and additional Ring deals.

More Ring smart home deals:

If you’re looking for some more affordable solutions in the smart home camera and doorbell space, scope out the latest Blink sale with options starting from $20. And then head over to our smart home hub for deals and details on the Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit light bulbs with Matter and August’s latest smart lock, among others.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Powered by the built-in rechargeable battery or connects to existing doorbell wires for constant power.

Easily setup by connecting your Ring Video Doorbell to wifi through the Ring app and mounting with the included tools.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos.

